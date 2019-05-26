|
|
James F. "Jim" Smith of Langhorne died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. He was 80.
Born in Philadelphia, Jim was the beloved husband and best friend of Elaine Saba Smith for the past 58 years. He was the devoted son of the late Spencer and Catherine Johnson Smith, the loving father of the late James F. Smith II, and brother of the late Robert Smith.
Jim was a resident of Langhorne for the past 43 years. He was a graduate of North Catholic High School, Class of 1956. Jim was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.
His professional career spanned 35 years as a certified mechanic in elevator construction, installation and maintenance. He was a member of IUEC Local # 5 and worked for Otis Elevator, Schindler Elevator and retired from Thyssen Krump Elevator and Escalators in 2004.
Jim was very well read, he enjoyed reading the history of most all military events, early American history and current events. He had affection for Greyhounds, supported the Philadelphia Phillies and coached soccer. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
In addition to his beloved wife, Elaine, he is survived by his two brothers and their wives, Joseph Smith and his wife, Kathryn, and Gerard Smith and his wife, Fran, and his sister, Kathleen Moffa and her husband, Anthony.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewings from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd., (at Holland Rd.), Richboro. His Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel. Interment with military honors will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the James F. Smith II Memorial Fund, c/o Santander Bank, Attn. Andrew Stein, 102 N. Flowers Mills Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 26, 2019