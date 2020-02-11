|
James Glenn Graber passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He was 81.
He was born in Philadelphia in the Fishtown section and was a resident of Levittown and Bensalem. James was a truck driver and a member of the Teamsters.
He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marie Graber, his wife, Claire, his grandson, Domenic, and his siblings, William and Robert.
James is survived by his brothers, Jack and Eddie, his children, Jim (Jackie), Donna Spaing (Dan), Ron (Felice) and Rainy Gearhart, his five grandchildren, Nicole, Crystal, Sammy, Ronnie and Francesca, and two great grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in James' name may be made to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
