James H. McKinnell
James H. "Jim" McKinnell of Bensalem passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home. He was 75.

He was born April 11, 1945 in Manhattan, N.Y. to the late Veronica and Hugh McKinnell, and was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.

James is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dottie, his four children, James (Lori), Brian (Carol), Kimberley and Heather (Fred), 14 grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren, and his sister, Karole Hallman.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Molden Funeral Home, 133 Otter St., Bristol, Pa. Services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. James Episcopal Church, Walnut St., Bristol, Pa.

Molden Funeral Chapel &

Cremation Service, Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
