Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
James Holmes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Holmes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Holmes Obituary
James Holmes passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the age of 79.

Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Holmes had been a resident of Levittown for the past 60 years and was a member of the former Immaculate Conception BVM Parish and a current member of Queen of the Universe Parish, both in Levittown.

He was an avid train collector.

Until his retirement, Mr. Holmes was employed with U.S. Steel and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Mr. Holmes was preceded in death by his wives, Mary Beth (Feeney) and Anne Marie (Burke); grandson, James Holmes Jr.; brother, Tom Holmes; and sister, Patricia Wolfson.

He is survived by his devoted children, James M. Holmes (Colleen), John K. Holmes (Angela), Michael Holmes, Danelle Danemark (Kevin), and Kevin Holmes. He was the grandfather of Justin, John Jr., Courtney, Ian, Ronan, Rian, Keegan, McKenzie and Kennedy; the proud great grandfather of three; brother of Bill Holmes (Charlene) and Bob Holmes; and brother-in-law of Peggy Holmes.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now