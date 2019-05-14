|
James Holmes passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the age of 79.
Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Holmes had been a resident of Levittown for the past 60 years and was a member of the former Immaculate Conception BVM Parish and a current member of Queen of the Universe Parish, both in Levittown.
He was an avid train collector.
Until his retirement, Mr. Holmes was employed with U.S. Steel and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Mr. Holmes was preceded in death by his wives, Mary Beth (Feeney) and Anne Marie (Burke); grandson, James Holmes Jr.; brother, Tom Holmes; and sister, Patricia Wolfson.
He is survived by his devoted children, James M. Holmes (Colleen), John K. Holmes (Angela), Michael Holmes, Danelle Danemark (Kevin), and Kevin Holmes. He was the grandfather of Justin, John Jr., Courtney, Ian, Ronan, Rian, Keegan, McKenzie and Kennedy; the proud great grandfather of three; brother of Bill Holmes (Charlene) and Bob Holmes; and brother-in-law of Peggy Holmes.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 14, 2019