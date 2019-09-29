|
|
James J. Badey passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 72.
Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Badey had been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County and was a 1965 graduate of the former Bishop Egan High School in Fairless Hills.
Until his retirement in 2000, Jim was an Operations Manager with Pennsylvania American Water Company for 36 years. He was also a Driver and Travel Coordinator for Pennswood Village.
For many years, Jim was a drummer and played with the band, One For The Road.
He is a proud United States Army Vietnam War veteran.
Beloved husband of 45 years to Susan J. (Brower), Mr. Badey is the loving father of Scott E. Badey and Jennifer Lynn Badey (Dwayne McCoy).
He is the devoted grandfather of Sydnee, Alexis, and Dwayne; and brother of John R. Badey (Sharon), Richard F. Badey (Joanne), Doris A. Jack, Elaine M. Wheeler and the late Jeanette M. Pradel (George).
Jim will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 29, 2019