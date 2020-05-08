Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
James Bardi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Bardi Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Bardi Sr. Obituary
James J. Bardi Sr. passed away suddenly at his Fairless Hills, Pa. home on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 69.

Born in Brooklyn to the late Arthur J. and Catherine (Cusick) Bardi, he was raised in Levittown, N.Y. and moved to Pennsylvania in 2000. James was a proud U.S. Army veteran.

Mr. Bardi was preceded in death by the love of his life, Joyce (Stump).

He is survived by his loving children, James J. Bardi II (Kerilee), Carri Smith (Gus) and Cheryl Lehman; grandchildren, Robbie, Taylor, James III, Alana, AnaLeah, Anthony, William, Thomas and Logan; his sister, Patricia Von Hippel (Frank); and brother, Dennis Bardi (Diane).

Services will be held at a later date, please check the funeral home's web site for updates.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -