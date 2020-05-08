|
|
James J. Bardi Sr. passed away suddenly at his Fairless Hills, Pa. home on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 69.
Born in Brooklyn to the late Arthur J. and Catherine (Cusick) Bardi, he was raised in Levittown, N.Y. and moved to Pennsylvania in 2000. James was a proud U.S. Army veteran.
Mr. Bardi was preceded in death by the love of his life, Joyce (Stump).
He is survived by his loving children, James J. Bardi II (Kerilee), Carri Smith (Gus) and Cheryl Lehman; grandchildren, Robbie, Taylor, James III, Alana, AnaLeah, Anthony, William, Thomas and Logan; his sister, Patricia Von Hippel (Frank); and brother, Dennis Bardi (Diane).
Services will be held at a later date, please check the funeral home's web site for updates.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 8, 2020