|
|
James J. Corcoran passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Vero Beach, Fla., at the age of 89.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Jim and Milly Corcoran. Jim received his high school education at Brooklyn Prep and graduated from Villanova in 1952 with B.A. in History and Philosophy. Following his graduation, he married his lifelong partner, Loretta, also a New Yorker, whom he met in Washington, D.C.
Jim served in the U.S. Navy (1952-1954) as a Lieutenant on the destroyer escort USS John C. Butler stationed in Long Beach, Calif. He then went on to continue his education at Cornell University, graduating with an MBA in 1956.
Jim and Loretta raised their children in Levittown, Pa., where he held a management role at Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania. Here, he was a committed little league baseball, youth football coach, and established a wrestling program for grade school boys at St. Michael the Archangel School, where his children attended until high school. After retirement, he settled in Vero Beach where he enjoyed surf fishing and watching Villanova basketball.
James was preceded in death by his daughter, Loretta, and is survived by his wife of 67 years, Loretta (Carabba), his children, James Jr. (Chris), Carol Brett (James), Gerard (Sue), and Nicholas (Joelle), six grandchildren, Jimmy, Nick, Kelly, Jerry, Beth, and Kim, and four great-grandchildren, Liam, Jax, Kullen, and Keanan.
Loretta and family are thankful to friends and staff at Renaissance Assisted Living for the care and support of Jim.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns, interment will be with local immediate family only.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Strunk Funeral Homes,
Vero Beach, Fla.
www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020