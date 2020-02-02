Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Gill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Gill III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Gill III Obituary
James J. Gill III of Richboro died peacefully at Penn at Rittenhouse on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. He was 78.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., James was the beloved husband for 53 years to Marian DiNicola Gill, and he was the son of the late James J., Jr. and Florence Kearney Gill.

James was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He worked for PECO for over 40 years and retired in 2014 as a Utilization Mechanic.

He enjoyed cultivating various vegetables in his garden over the years and time spent at his home in Long Beach Island. He was an avid boater and fisherman, but above all, James was devoted to his family. He will be greatly missed but eternally loved by his wife, children, and grandson.

In addition to his wife, Marian, James is survived by his loving and devoted children, Andrea Greene and her husband, Harold, of Newtown and James J. Gill IV of Richboro. He is also survived by his adoring grandson, Phillip Greene.

Funeral services and interment will be conducted privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

www.fluehr.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -