|
|
James J. Silimeo, devoted husband, father, grandfather and community leader, died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He enjoyed 93 years on this earth, and was married for 71 years to Virginia Silimeo, the love of his life.
James grew up in South Philadelphia and served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. His service made it possible for him to reach his goal of becoming the first in his family to earn a college degree and build a successful career as a civil engineer. His career took him as far away as Alaska building oil refineries; then he turned his focus to making bridges and roads safer. He was honored for his work by the Professional Engineers Society. He loved his work and kept at it until he was 80.
He devoted much of his life to public service, heading the board of commissioners in a Delaware county township, and serving as president of the Makefield Glen and Cedar Hollow community associations, positions he held close to 30 years.
He was a student of history, and took great pleasure in a really good meal, a glass of Scotch or fine wine. James was known for his integrity, sharp wit and sense of humor. A day never went by without at least one wry observation delivered with a smile.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia; two of his three daughters, Debra Silimeo (Daniel Cohen) and Stephanie Capizzi (Manuel Capizzi); and his granddaughter, Katie Duncan.
He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Donna Duncan Reinert (Rich Reinert), and grandson, David Duncan Jr.
We will miss him dearly.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 100 N. 20th St., Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 31, 2020