James Joseph McGinn of Virginia's Eastern Shore and formerly of Philadelphia, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. He was 78.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John W. and Esther Mooney McGinn.
He was a devoted husband for 49 years to Barbara (Rhodes).
James was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served six years in the 82nd Airborne.
He worked at Tastykake company for over 30 years until his retirement.
He enjoyed watching action movies, renovating his home, fishing with his friends and watching sports, but above all he cherished every moment he spent with his family. James will be greatly missed but eternally remembered as a humble, generous and loving man.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, James is survived by his loving and devoted children, Mary Mongeluzi (Tony), Maureen Brooks, Kelly Mtairi (Nicholas), Allison Julian (Greg), and Bridget Dooner (Matthew). He is also survived by his sister, Mary Koob (Albert), his 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will be forever grateful to James' caregiver, Jean Dean, who went above and beyond and through the care she provided gave them innumerable comfort.
James' family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at The Olde Church of St. Andrew, 135 S. Sycamore St., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment with military honors will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the St. Francis Inn, 2441 Kensington Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125, or at stfrancisinn.org/volunteer/donate/
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 11, 2019