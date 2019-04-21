|
|
James Joseph Queenan of Fairless Hills died Friday, April 19, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 90.
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Mr. Queenan moved to Falls Township when the steel mill opened. He was an original homeowner in Fairless Hills, and a member of St. Frances Cabrini parish. He worked for U.S. Steel for more than 40 years before retiring as a foreman.
Mr. Queenan was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and Korea, and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.
James was a sports enthusiast who was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.
He also enjoyed traveling when he could and spending time with his dogs.
Beloved husband of the late Rita Queenan, and father of the late Edward, he is survived by his loving children, James W., Carol A. Richards (Kenneth), Robert A. (Lavona), Patricia Raesly (the late Dale), William T. (Dina) and Karen A.
He also will be missed by 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Family and friends are invited to call from 7 until 9 p.m. Friday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, followed by Rite of Committal in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. There will be no calling hours Saturday, prior to the Mass.James J. Dougherty
Funeral Home, Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019