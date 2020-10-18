1/
James L. Drueding
James L. "Jimmy" Drueding of Bensalem passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

Born in Philadelphia in 1945, James was a lifelong resident of Trevose. He was a member of the Bensalem High School Class of 1962. In his youth he enjoyed racing motorcycles and was known for playing the saxophone in numerous rock and string bands. He also excelled at the sport of wrestling, and in 1972 was inducted into the Bensalem High School Hall of Fame.

James worked in construction for 40 years, and retired in 2002 as a 35-year member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local #19. He spent his free time perfecting his skills in woodworking and photography, and he was passionate about nature and enjoyed weekends camping. Later in life, Jimmy could be seen around town riding his Honda Goldwing Trike, and was an AMA Charter life member and a Goldwing Rode Riders Pa Chapter Y member.

Son of Doris M. Lamberson and Bernard Drueding Sr., James is survived by his daughter, Janel Keller; son-in-law, Michael; brothers, Robert Drueding of Florida, Anthony Drueding of New Jersey, William Drueding of Colorado, and Bernard "Dutch" Drueding Jr. of Bensalem, Pa.; and his sister, Katherine Shaffer of Roaring Branch, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Drueding and Jane Dovak.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
