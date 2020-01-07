Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
James L. Haus Sr. Obituary
James L. "Jim" Haus Sr. passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. He was 81.

Jim was the son of the late Margaret H. (Ambrose) Haus and Loren F. Haus, and the brother of the late Edward R. Haus and Margaret L. Haus.

He was born and raised in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, was a graduate of Germantown High School and attended St. Joseph University.

In 1963, Jim started his career in the automotive field at Reedman Motors. In 1966 he joined McCafferty Ford, where he rose to the position of Sales Manager. In 1974 he was presented the National Sales Manager Award, the highest award attainable in his field.

A true gentleman of the car business, Jim retired from the career he loved while at Old Forge Lincoln-Mercury, Lansdale, Pa. It was there that he was respectfully dubbed 'The Godfather.'

A die-hard Philadelphia sports fan and trivia buff, Jim loved the Eagles, Phillies, Sixers and Flyers.

Jim was a loving husband and is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jane (Levy) Haus. He was a proud and devoted father to James L. Haus Jr. (Cathy), Eric Haus, Jill Watkins (William), Kim Meinzer (Ron), Donald Levy, Laura Levy and Kyle Soucy (Roger), and is also survived by 12 grandchildren, two great- grandchildren and a niece.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, Pa. where his memorial service will begin at noon. Interment will follow at Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem, Pa.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 7, 2020
