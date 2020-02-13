Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Spicer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Spicer Sr.


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Spicer Sr. Obituary
James L. Spicer Sr. of Coal Township, Pa. passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pa. He was 58.

Born in Bristol, he lived most of his life in Halifax, Pa.

James is survived by his wife, Brenda; his children, Amanda, James Jr., Michelle, Sarah and Charles; 17 grandchildren; his sisters, Mary Jane Rivera, Sarah Phipps and Dorothy Lawson; his brother, David; sons-in-law, Andrew Riegel, Darryl Walton, and Garret Mattis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Dorothy, his brothers, Arthur Jr., Charles and Thomas, and his sister, Nancy Chambers.

Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, Pa. Interment will follow in Bristol Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.

To sign the online guestbook or send a condolence, visit the funeral home's web site below.

Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molden Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -