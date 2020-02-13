|
|
James L. Spicer Sr. of Coal Township, Pa. passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pa. He was 58.
Born in Bristol, he lived most of his life in Halifax, Pa.
James is survived by his wife, Brenda; his children, Amanda, James Jr., Michelle, Sarah and Charles; 17 grandchildren; his sisters, Mary Jane Rivera, Sarah Phipps and Dorothy Lawson; his brother, David; sons-in-law, Andrew Riegel, Darryl Walton, and Garret Mattis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Dorothy, his brothers, Arthur Jr., Charles and Thomas, and his sister, Nancy Chambers.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, Pa. Interment will follow in Bristol Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.
To sign the online guestbook or send a condolence, visit the funeral home's web site below.
Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service,
Bristol
www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 13, 2020