James M. Eastwood
James M. Eastwood of Bristol passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. He was 76.

He was born in Philadelphia, to the late Harold and Frances (Rudy) Eastwood. James worked as a chemist for Rohm & Haas for many years before his retirement.

An avid fisherman, he enjoyed spending time in the mountains enjoying the scenery. James also enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden, and going to yard sales with his late wife. Most of all, he was a generous and loving father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

James was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Joan Eastwood.

He is survived by his sons, Michael Eastwood (Rachel) and James Eastwood (Laura); grandchildren, Chelsea, Sofia, Michaela, Sophie, and Ethan; and sister, Peg McCarthy (Jack).

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 20, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where the memorial service will begin at noon. Inurnment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, Philadelphia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Hope Assembly by visiting bristolhope.com/give or mail at 343 Wood St., Bristol, PA 19007.

During the current phase of reopening during the Pennsylvania State of Emergency, the funeral home has a maximum capacity of 40 people at any time. Please be understanding of that restriction when coming to pay your respects to the Eastwood family. We respectfully ask that you limit the time spent in the funeral home to allow others to pay their respects

Molden Funeral Chapel &

Cremation Service,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
