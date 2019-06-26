|
James M. Sottile passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 89.
Born and raised in Bristol Boro, he was a resident of Levittown for 55 years. He was a well-known coach and teacher at Bristol High School for over 30 years before retiring in 1995. In younger days Jim ruled the courts at BHS and as team captain of the West Virginia University Mountaineers. In other sports Jim competed for BHS in track and field and was also a stand out offensive halfback. In 1988 Jim was inducted into the Inaugural Class of the BHS Hall of Fame.
After high school the BHS Class President went out to the University of West Virginia where he was also elected Class President. While at WVU he stood out as the leading team scorer in 1952-1953 and was named team captain during his senior year. Subsequently he was named All-America honorable mention in 1953 and made the All-Southern conference first team, receiving the Roger (Shorty) Hickes Memorial Trophy, and was ranked 19th in the country in scoring.
After college he was drafted by the Rochester Royals and while in training camp drafted into the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant. Jim reinjured his shoulder that had been wired in four places and was discharged after a short stint in Fort Meade, Md. and Fort Benning, Ga. Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus council.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Carmella Sottile, and his siblings, Samuel and Anthony Sottile, Louise Bonner, Mary Potena, Rose Mellor and Anne McCauley.
He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Jeanette (Modzik) Sottile; four children, Anita Giampietro (Neil), James Jr., Derek (Kathryn) and David; his granddaughters, Natalie, Allison and Heather; his brother, Dominic "Sonny" Sottile (Mary); and sister, Doris Casperson (Jack).
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 27, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 430 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance Street, Bristol. Interment will be held Wednesday, July 3 at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Please arrive precisely at 10 a.m. at Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, so that interment can take place at 11 a.m.
