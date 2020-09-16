James Malden Fast, "Jimmy", passed away Friday September 11, 2020 at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. He was 70.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan and had been a resident of Edgley, PA. Jimmy was a 1967 graduate of Pennsbury High School where he was a member of the wrestling team and the tennis team; he was a 1972 graduate of Penn State where he graduated with a BA in Film. In his younger years he worked in upholstery before becoming a Certified Ophthalmic Technician; he worked as an Ophthalmic Photographer at Lower Bucks Hospital, for Dr. David Pao, at Hahnemann University and at Temple University Hospital. He was a member of Philadelphia Regional Ophthalmic Society and Ophthalmic Photographers Society. Jimmy was a Tennis Pro at the Trenton Country Club and at Camp Woodmere in the Adirondacks. He loved to teach, especially children. He taught Racket Sports at the YMCA and tennis at Frosty Hollow and Woods Schools. Jimmy loved sports, photography, pickleball, shooting pool, snow skiing, water skiing, bicycling, ice skating, camping, music and wine.
He was preceded in death by his parents Willis Burton Fast and Phyllis Boots Fast; his brother John Burton Fast and his dogs George and Blackie Fast. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife Sharon Hauser Fast; his siblings Sandy Muccioli (Mike) and Linda Calderone (Tony); his children Jody Fast (Rich Knapp), Robert Kominsky, Ian Lerie and Dov Isaacman; his grandchildren Dylan James Fast, Autumn Soccio-Knapp and Aidan Soccio-Knapp and his nieces and nephews Rachel Goldstein (Scott), Jessie Fast, John Muccioli, Peter Muccioli and Casey Muccioli and his beloved pets Lotus Blossom and Bodhisattva. Jimmy will be sadly missed by an enormous group of friends and loved ones who blessed his life.
Due to COVID 19 there will be no viewing or walk through; A Memorial Luncheon for Jimmy will be held on Friday September 18, 2020 starting promptly at noon to 3:00 pm at Falls Manor Catering, 4010 New Falls Rd., Bristol, PA 19007. COVID 19 rules- masks are required and temperatures checked at the gate, this is an outdoor event. Dress is casual (tye-dye is always appropriate) and there will be a cash bar.
In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful for a donation in Jimmy's name to an Environmental or Animal Rescue charity of your choice
.
