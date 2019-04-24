|
Jim was born in Philadelphia to Dorothy (Bullman) and Peter McGovern.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jane (LaGrossa); children, Jane Jolly (George), James Jr. (Megan) and Sherryann McGovern (Armando Chavarria); grandchildren, Nicholas McGovern (Jessica Brittell), Samantha and Katherine Jolly and Jerry Broll; and his brothers, Jerry, Richard (Marlene) and John (Mary).
Jim was raised in the Rhawnhurst area and raised his family in Southampton. Jim owned and ran Southampton Auto Parts for 20 years. He also helped his son Jim start All Pro Auto Service. Jim loved cars and genuinely loved helping people.
Jim absolutely adored his wife, Jane. They had that magical sparkle that everyone stopped and noticed. People instantly loved Jim. His wife, kids, grandkids and all who knew him were touched by his kind, gentle soul. We love you so very much! Everyone should have his infectious love of family and life!
Jim's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon Friday April 26, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, Pa. Services will begin at Noon. Interment with Military Honors will be at a later date in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the McGovern family has requested donations in his name be made to Delaware Valley Veterans Home, 2701 Southampton Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154.
Condolences may be sent to Jim's family by visiting the web site listed below.James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 24, 2019