James Norbert Mann passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side. He was 84.
James started a milk company, J & M Distributors, in 1986 and worked in the milk industry for 25 years. His family worked by his side throughout the years to keep the business running smoothly.
After work, Norbes and his son, Danny, loved to visit the Fox Hunt Tavern for happy hour and to visit his friends.
Norbes was a family man, loved spending time at Lake Wallenpaupack, and developed a love for fishing that will live on for generations to come.
James is survived by his wife of 18 years, Elizabeth "Betsy" Mann.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Dolores Mann, and his daughter, Catherine Cuzzolino.
He is survived by his children, Daniel Mann, Jamie Ziegler (David), Gary Mann (Heather), Gerard Mann, Jami Evans, Bethanne Fenney, Annemarie Chiro (Dennis), and Jackie Gormley. He will also be sorely missed by all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to join the family to celebrate his life from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m., at the Hoffmann Funeral Home, 1770 Brown Ave., Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Jenkintown, Pa.
www.mcgoldrickfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 18, 2020