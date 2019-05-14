Home

James O. Mann passed away peacefully May 11, 2019. He was 91.

Jim was born in Munhall, Pa., to Agnes (Filion) and James Mann.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Ruth (McCaughuy); children, Charlene Mann, Cheryl Gerth and James Mann Jr. (Diana); seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Jim was an active member of the VFW 6493 of Warminster, a member of the Fleet Reserve and Swift Boat Sailors. He was a great family man and was loved by everyone.

Jim's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, Pa. Services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in Rosedale Memorial Park, 3850 Richlieu Road, Bensalem, PA 19020.

In lieu of flowers, the Mann family has requested donations in his name be made to the Vietnam Memorial, 1235 S. Clark Str., Arlington, VA 22202, or Swift Boat Sailors Assoc., 21128 Hunt Club Dr., Harper Woods, MI 48225-1717.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 14, 2019
