James P. Ferris Sr. age 69, of Levittown, Pa., passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2019 with his loving family at his side, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
He was born on July 14, 1950 to the late Walter and Elizabeth (Ballman) Ferris in Philadelphia, Pa.
James was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from US Steel Fairless Hills Works where he worked for 30+ years.
Along with his parents, James is preceded in death by his brother Billy.
James is survived by his wife Mabel, sons James Jr. and Michael, daughters, Joann and Christine, brothers Walter, Peter, John, sister Elizabeth and her husband Tom, seven grandchildren, and nephews. James will be deeply missed by all.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, located at 133 Otter Street, Bristol, PA 19007.
Interment will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the by visiting lung.org.
Molden Funeral Chapel
Bristol, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 31, 2019