James P. McNally passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was 39.
Born in Bristol Township, he was an area resident most of his life. He was employed as a Registered Nurse at Access Health Care.
Jim enjoyed fishing, kayaking, playing games, spending time with his friends, and especially loved music. His children were the pride and joy of his life.
He is survived by his fiancée, Mary Roach; his mother, Theresa (Frank Wegehofer); his children, Ryan, Emileigh, and Declan McNally; and his stepchildren, Harley, James, and Jackson Roach. Also survived by his brothers, Stephen McNally (Marian Foster) and Kevin McNally; his sisters, Jessica McNally and Jennifer Harris (Joe); aunts, Ceil Renee and Marie Craft; his loving uncle/father figure, Mike McNally (Laura); along with several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James McNally.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be announced at a future date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 23, 2020