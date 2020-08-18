James Paul Ainsworth ofWallace, S.C. died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2020. He was 37.A son of the late Christina Ainsworth and Milton G. Ainsworth Jr., James liked football and baseball; his favorite pro teams were the Buffalo Bills and the New York Yankees. He also enjoyed bowling, paintball, swimming at the beach, rap music, and hanging out with his friends.He is survived by his father listed above, his brother, Milton G. Ainsworth III of Wallace, S.C., and a sister, Marcella M. Banach of Philadelphia, Pa.He was preceded in death by his mother listed above.No arrangements have been made at this time.Visit the funeral home's web site below to send an e-condolence.Kiser Funeral Home,Cheraw, S.C.