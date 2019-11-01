|
|
James R. Blair Jr. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 90.
Born in Montreal, Canada, he was a Levittown resident for over 60 years. James was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Patterson Parchment Paper Co. and then at A.E. Staley Co. James was a member of the Amateur Astronomers of Princeton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sara Hoffman Blair, and his children, Sandra Fody and her husband, Scott, James Blair III, Suzanne McFadden and her husband, Kevin, and Juli Flynn and her husband, Brian. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Steven, Emily, Skylar, Ryan, Anna, Brian, Kevin, Eric and Margaret, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Basil Blair, and two sisters, Beverly King and Barbara Meehan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will be in St. Mark Cemetery.
