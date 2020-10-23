James R. Harm of Langhorne, Pa., originally from Morrisville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. He was 67.
James is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Sharyne (Somogyi) Harm, and his children, Eian Harm (Michelle Christ) of Boise, Idaho and Noel Harm (Jacqueline Miller Harm) of New Hope, Pa. James was grandfather to Grant Maxwell Harm, Reese Harm, Colter Christ and Grace Harm, and will be fondly missed by his sister, Lori Harm, and his niece and nephews.
James was a graduate of Pennsbury High School and the owner and operator of Harm Masonry for over 45 years. He enjoyed spending time at his house along the Neshaminy Creek and weekends down the shore.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in his memory.