James R. Smith of Levittown passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 70.
Born in Spangler, Pa., Mr. Smith was a lifelong resident of Levittown and was a 1966 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.
Jim spent his career as a communications engineer with Amtrak and IBM. Following his retirement in 2009, he went to work at the Giant in Yardley in the deli department.
Jim volunteered with the Middletown Athletic Association for over 20 years where he coached, managed and served on the board, as director of travel softball.
Beloved husband of Sue Ellen (Cutshall) for nearly 44 years, Mr. Smith was the loving father of Matthew James Smith and Amanda Noel Smith (Jeffrey Wetzel) and the devoted grandfather of Michael James and Matthew Jared Smith. He was the brother of William L. Smith (Jean Marie), Robert D. Smith (Helen) and Donna Jean Stephens, and the brother-in-law of Ida Smith. Jim is also survived by his mother-in-law, Ellen Cutshall; sisters-in-law, Sharon Cutshall, Cindy Cutshall (David Downing); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Naomi and Robert Smith Jr., and his brother, Richard A. Smith.
Jim's family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Carlin J. McLaughlin and his amazing staff, as well as the oncology unit at St. Mary Medical Center, especially Judy, Jess, Jordan, Virginia, Rebecca, Sam and Steve, for their loving and compassionate care.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Newtown Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rachel's Helping Hands, 1200 Bustleton Pike, Suite 3, Trevose, PA 19053, or Wags Rescue, PO Box 1514, Southampton, PA 18966.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019