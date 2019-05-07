|
|
James R. "Puggy" Walsh passed away Thursday, May 2, 2017, after a brave and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 52.
He is survived by Diane Greenfield, the love of his life, best friend, and companion of 22 years; his parents, James and Carol Walsh; sister, Kelly Hails (Dave); nephews, Andy, Robby, Sammy, Jimmy, and Benny; brother, Sean Walsh; nieces, Cheyenne Walsh, Savannah Walsh Miller; and great nephew, Korban Miller.
He was a graduate of Bishop Egan High School where he played baseball, basketball, and football. He attended Lock Haven University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He embraced the college experience and was a proud member of Lambda Chi Fraternity where he made many lifelong friends.
He had a career in facility operations and worked at a job he loved as a Building Operations Manager at IUPUI for the last 10 years.
He enjoyed watching all sports and was an avid Buffalo Bills and LA Dodgers fan. He also enjoyed spending time on his pontoon boat on Geist Reservoir.
To know Jim was to love him. He amassed friendships over his life with his fantastic sense of humor, quick wit, and a generous heart. He was beloved by all and his loss is devastating beyond words. He will never be forgotten.
His memorial service will be held Friday, May 10th, at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46250, where the visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. followed by the memorial service from 4 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, online donations can be made to PanCan Purplestride Indianapolis 2019 Team Walsh.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 7, 2019