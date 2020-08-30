James Robert Giglio passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the age of 58.
Jimmy was a lifelong audiophile, a passion he shared with his Uncle Frank and his good friend, Glenn. Jimmy also loved science and astronomy and was proud to be labeled a "Trekkie."
Jimmy was a kind and caring person, working at a local clinic counseling people who struggled with addiction.
He is survived by his brother, Rob, his sister- in-law, Christine, and his nephew, Dexter, as well as his Uncle Frank and Aunt Pat, and cousins, Francesco, Angela, and Daniel Giglio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Pat.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at www.nami.org
. Their Helpline is 800-950-6264 M-F, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET or in a crisis, text "NAMI" to 741741 for 24/7, confidential, free crisis counseling.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittownwww.doughertyfuneralhome.com