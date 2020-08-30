1/1
James Robert Giglio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Robert Giglio passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the age of 58.

Jimmy was a lifelong audiophile, a passion he shared with his Uncle Frank and his good friend, Glenn. Jimmy also loved science and astronomy and was proud to be labeled a "Trekkie."

Jimmy was a kind and caring person, working at a local clinic counseling people who struggled with addiction.

He is survived by his brother, Rob, his sister- in-law, Christine, and his nephew, Dexter, as well as his Uncle Frank and Aunt Pat, and cousins, Francesco, Angela, and Daniel Giglio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Pat.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at www.nami.org. Their Helpline is 800-950-6264 M-F, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET or in a crisis, text "NAMI" to 741741 for 24/7, confidential, free crisis counseling.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved