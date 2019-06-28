|
|
James "Jim" Sullivan, a 46-year resident of Holland, Pa. and formerly of Whitman and Abington, Mass., passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was 77.
Jim was the most beloved husband for 55 years to Evelyn Kristiansen Sullivan.
Born in Boston, Mass. to the late James and Mary (Quinn) Sullivan, he was the younger brother to the late Susan Hoxie.
Following graduation in 1959 from Whitman High School, Whitman, Mass., he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1959 to 1963. He was a graduate of Northeastern University with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
He was employed by Honeywell Corporation first as a field service engineer and then as a manager in the Industrial Automation and Controls Division, which required extensive world traveling. Jim served as Honeywell's representative to the Industrial Heating Equipment Association as President and as a member of the Board of Directors. He also was a member of the American Society of Metals as well as the National Fire Protection Association, Vacuum Furnaces.
Jim enjoyed the many family gatherings, watching his sons and families grow. Other interests of Jim included his pool, boating, and woodworking.
In addition to his wife, Evie, Jim is survived by his three sons, Mark (Debbra), Brian (Melanie), and John (Kimberly), as well as seven wonderful grandchildren, Christine, Kathleen, Megan, Cassandra, Hannah, Patrick, and Cooper, and one great grandchild, Ellanore. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Marjorie Walsh and Lois Kristiansen, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966. Interment with military honors will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352, or to a .
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 28, 2019