RIP BIG JIM. What can you say? Guy was a rock, he did it all. Best neighbor you could ever have. Was always there for me or any of my children, now or 32 years ago. Will be dearly, dearly missed. My deepest sympathy to Sandy and the entire Barber family. Mere words could never convey the utmost respect I had for Jim. This street will never be the same thats for sure. NOT yelling "yo Big Jim" as I'm coming and going or cutting the grass? Or chasing 1 or both of my young ones down the street, only to see they were next door at Jim and Sandys getting cookies. Gonna miss you Jimmy. Godspeed...

Don J. Robertson

Neighbor