James T. Barber, Sr., passed away August 7, 2020.
Beloved husband of Sandra Barber (Palmucci). Devoted father of Doctor James Barber, Jr. and his wife Jennifer, John Barber and his fiance Kathleen Mellon, Joseph Barber and his wife Sharon, and Jason Barber. Loving Grandpop of Taylor, James III, Jonathan, Julianna, Ashley, and Olivia. Dear brother of Gary Barber, Helen Koon, and the late John Barber.
A resident of Levittown, Pa. for over 40 years and a retired employee of Conrail after 35 years of service. James was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of VFW Post # 6495, member of the American Legion Fallsington #834, and the Elks of Pa.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Burns Funeral Home, 1514 Woodbourne Rd., Levittown, followed by a service 8 p.m.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 12, 2020.