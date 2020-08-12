1/1
James T. Barber Sr.
1946 - 2020
James T. Barber, Sr., passed away August 7, 2020.

Beloved husband of Sandra Barber (Palmucci). Devoted father of Doctor James Barber, Jr. and his wife Jennifer, John Barber and his fiance Kathleen Mellon, Joseph Barber and his wife Sharon, and Jason Barber. Loving Grandpop of Taylor, James III, Jonathan, Julianna, Ashley, and Olivia. Dear brother of Gary Barber, Helen Koon, and the late John Barber.

A resident of Levittown, Pa. for over 40 years and a retired employee of Conrail after 35 years of service. James was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of VFW Post # 6495, member of the American Legion Fallsington #834, and the Elks of Pa.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Burns Funeral Home, 1514 Woodbourne Rd., Levittown, followed by a service 8 p.m.

Burns Funeral Home

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Viewing
06:00 - 07:45 PM
LEVITTOWN - Levittown
AUG
12
Service
08:00 PM
LEVITTOWN - Levittown
Guest Book sponsored by LEVITTOWN - Levittown

August 11, 2020
RIP BIG JIM. What can you say? Guy was a rock, he did it all. Best neighbor you could ever have. Was always there for me or any of my children, now or 32 years ago. Will be dearly, dearly missed. My deepest sympathy to Sandy and the entire Barber family. Mere words could never convey the utmost respect I had for Jim. This street will never be the same thats for sure. NOT yelling "yo Big Jim" as I'm coming and going or cutting the grass? Or chasing 1 or both of my young ones down the street, only to see they were next door at Jim and Sandys getting cookies. Gonna miss you Jimmy. Godspeed...
Don J. Robertson
Neighbor
August 11, 2020
Jimmy and I had some good times on the job. I will miss his humor and digs. He had a way about him that brightened any room he walked into. I remember a trip we had taken to Washington, D.C. with a few other railroader Vietnam vets. I was in a lot of pain with a bad foot and Jimmy took me under his wing and was a great care giver. Rest In Peace Jim.
Vincent Longobardo
Friend
