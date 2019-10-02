|
|
James Thomas Myers, of Levittown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
He is preceded in passing by his mother, Margaret Myers (Shwegel) and father, James Myers. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathleen Jayne Myers (Maher), four children, Kathleen Myers-McClarren (Eric), Mary Romano (Christopher), James T. Myers, and Linda Ritter (James). He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Colin Heim, James Ritter, Abigail Ritter, and Aidan McClarren, his four step-grandchildren Christopher Romano, Connor Romano, Kavin McClarren, and Erin McClarren, his five siblings, Mary Myers, Shirley Mathews, John Myers, Daniel Myers, and Theresa Huntzinger (Myers), and several nieces and nephews.
James was born on June 21, 1947 in Philadelphia, where he remained until moving to Langhorne in his teens. He went to Neshaminy High School where he ran track, including the Penn Relays, and played running back for the football team. After High School, he went into the U.S. Army where he was a mechanic, expert sniper, sergeant, and served in Vietnam. Once honorably discharged from the Army, he worked forty plus years in the U.S. Postal Service. His greatest accomplishment and service was to his family and loved ones. He loved to take care of others and would help anyone he could. He enjoyed cooking, watching sports, playing golf, singing, playing games (especially scrabble), fishing, and spending time with his family and friends, especially, playing with his grandchildren. He loved children dearly. He was a kind, genuine, and honorable man who gave so very much. He had a fantastic sense of humor. He will be missed by so many and his legacy will live on in our hearts forever.
Relatives and friends will be received at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave, Penndel, PA 19047 on Sunday, October 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Monday, October 7 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Pkwy, Levittown, PA 19054 from 10 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with interment to follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in James Memory to .
James O. Bradley Funeral Home Inc.
Penndel, Pa.
jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 2, 2019