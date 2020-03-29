Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
James V. Bowman Obituary
James V. "Crow" Bowman passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. He was 63.

He was born in Bristol and was a longtime Levittown resident. Jim enjoyed going to the mountains, going fishing and he was a fan of all the Philadelphia sports teams. He was very family oriented and truly enjoyed spending time with his children.

Jim is survived by his wife, Karen (Masters) Bowman; his two children, Jennifer Bowman and Mark Bowman; his siblings, Patty, Edward (Sandy), Cathy (Jack), Diane (Ray), Debra (Charles), the late Richard (Susan), Karen (Sean); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 29, 2020
