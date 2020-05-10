Home

James V. Cartledge Jr. Obituary
James V. Cartledge Jr., a longtime original resident of Levittown, Pa., left this earth to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 91.

James was born in Holmesburg, Pa. to Evelyn Castor Cartledge and James V. Cartledge Sr.

He loved his family, sailing, camping, and American military history, among other passions. James was a CPA and a graduate of Lehigh University. He worked at American Meter Co./Singer in Philadelphia.

James is survived by Lillian Tereshko Cartledge, his wife of 64 years; four children, James Cartledge and wife, Lois, Laurie Waite and husband, Bill, Daniel Cartledge and wife, Lisa, Sharon Ducanis and her husband, the late Joseph; 10 grandchildren, Nathaniel, Andrew, Abigail, Aaron, Grace, Rose, Eva, Joseph, Lydia, and Daniel; and two great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Emma.

Funeral services for James will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Samaritan's Purse.

To view James Cartledge's full obituary, visit the funeral home's web site below.

Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, Levittown

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020
