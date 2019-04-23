Home

James V. Conca Jr.

James V. Conca Jr. Obituary
James V. Conca Jr. of Bristol Boro passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 80.

James was a longtime resident of Bristol Boro, served in the U.S. Army Med Corps with Honorable Discharge, served as a volunteer firefighter for several years, had a great love for fishing and cooking and was a longtime employee for General Doors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Conca. James is survived by many relatives.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 430 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007, where his funeral service will begin at 10:15 a.m. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.Galzerano Funeral Home,

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 23, 2019
