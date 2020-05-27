|
|
James W. Bucci Sr., a lifelong resident of Penndel, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He would have celebrated his 89th birthday this coming August.
James was the husband of the late Kathleen (Devlin) Bucci. He married the love of his life in 1953 and stayed together for 58 years until her death in 2011. He was the son of the late Luigi and Rocchina (Gia Belardino) Bucci of Penndel.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Anthony, Nicholas, Albert, Alfred, Dominic and Louis, and sisters: Adeline Spanninger and Maryann Pidcock.
He is survived by sisters, Elizabeth Kiefer of Ventnor, N.J., Uldine Kervick of Perkasie, Pa. and Elsie Kolp of Jacksonville, N.C. James was the loving father of James W. Bucci Jr. (Linda), Katrina Orfe (Charles), Lawrence Bucci (Debra), Brian Bucci (Patricia), Vincent Bucci, Anita Bosco (Daniel) and Thomas Bucci (Lisa). He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, who will miss their Santa Pop Pop, as well as many nieces and nephews.
James was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Penndel.
James was an U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the Morrel Smith American Legion Post in Newtown and a lifetime member of VFW Post 1597 in Croydon. Post 1597 honored him in 2014 as their Grand Marshall for the annual Memorial Day parade for his many years of service at the Post.
James worked tirelessly throughout his life to support his family. He was a retired bricklayer from U.S. Steel in Fairless Hills. He worked 24 years at this plant until its closing in 1996. He worked twice as long making surveying monuments, keystones and other concrete products in his backyard. He finally stopped working just before turning 80.
In his free time, hunting and fishing were his favorite hobbies. He was an excellent shot and usually caught the biggest or most fish. These skills were learned at a young age with his brothers as a way to help feed the family. He enjoyed the countless times spent at the hunting camp in Tioga County. He was a member of Leary's Fishing Club in Croydon. When not hunting or fishing, he spent his time with friends and family at the Bensalem Citizens Club and in his garden.
Current funeral guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic prevent having services at this time. His interment will take place privately at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. His immediate family intends to celebrate his life at a later time when restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, please support the Joseph A. Schumacher VFW Post # 1597 at 901 Bellevue Ave., Croydon, PA 19021 by making a charitable donation in his name. Please make checks payable to VFW Post 1597 Home Association.
Condolences may be sent in care of Katrina Orfe at 58 Pumpkin Hill Road, Levittown, PA 19056.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 27, 2020