James W. Plantarich passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Vitas Hospice at Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia, at the age of 64.
Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Dorothy (Ewald) and William Plantarich, James was raised in Yardley and was a 1974 graduate of Pennsbury High School and Bucks County Technical School.
All of his working life, he was employed as an Electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 269 in Trenton.
James enjoyed working and tinkering around the house. He also enjoyed salt and fresh water fishing.
Most important to him always was the time he spent with his children and family.
James is survived by his children, Jarrett J. (fiancée, Tess Thakuria) and Chelsea Plantarich, their mother, Kathy Nauer, and sister, Susan Long. He will also be sadly missed by his niece, Katie Bencze, and nephew, Andrew Long.
James was preceded in death by his nephew, Matthew Long.
Family and friends are invited to call from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, #300, Rockville, MD 20852.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 1, 2020