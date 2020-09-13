James Weaver Sr. went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was 82.James is survived by his loving wife, Joy (Glose), and was a devoted father to his children, James, and Jeffrey Weaver. He will be deeply missed by his sister, Violet Brady, brother, John Weaver, and his four grandchildren, Lauren, Brittany, Jessika, and Luis.James enjoyed road trips out west with his wife. He loved his fishing trips with his sons and grandchildren. He was a kind and loving man for his family. Truly a man among men.Services and interment for James Weaver Sr. will be held privately.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem