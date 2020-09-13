1/
James Weaver Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Weaver Sr. went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was 82.

James is survived by his loving wife, Joy (Glose), and was a devoted father to his children, James, and Jeffrey Weaver. He will be deeply missed by his sister, Violet Brady, brother, John Weaver, and his four grandchildren, Lauren, Brittany, Jessika, and Luis.

James enjoyed road trips out west with his wife. He loved his fishing trips with his sons and grandchildren. He was a kind and loving man for his family. Truly a man among men.

Services and interment for James Weaver Sr. will be held privately.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved