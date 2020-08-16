Jan Bendel

Jan (Houseman) Bendel passed away peacefully July 30, 2020, at the age of 64.Born in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1956, she moved with her family to Bucks County and graduated from Pennsbury High School. Later, she moved to Defiance, Ohio, with her then husband Bob, where she has resided until her death.She is survived by her partner Jeff Reeb, her sisters, Barbara, and Carol, and many aunts and cousins in her extended family.She is preceded in death by her mother Alice, and her father Charles.Jan was an avid animal lover, and always had cats and dogs in her home. She loved nature, and was in her element at her home, in her garden along the river. She got such joy from watching the bald eagles fishing, the hummingbirds pollinating flowers, even the squirrels eating seed from her bird feeder. She loved music, and loved to dance. Jan had a huge heart. Often she put others before herself. She felt deeply about everything, whether it was something she loved, or something that ticked her off.Jan left us way too soon, and she will be deeply missed.In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter, the ASPCA or animal rescue group in Jan's name. Jan supported Friends of Felines Rescue Center in Defiance; check out this link and donate if you can.