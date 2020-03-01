|
Jan Strucker of Arlington, Va., died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her residence after a five month battle with complications following heart surgery. She was 65.
Born in Trenton, N.J., and raised in Yardley, she resided in Arlington for the past 40 years.
Jan was a graduate of Pennsbury High School, Class of 1972, and West Chester State College where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1976.
Following her mother's footsteps as a registered nurse, she worked at St. Mary Hospital in Langhorne, and at Children's Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Fond of travelling to and immersing herself in the cultures of exotic places, she visited the countries of Brazil, Greece, Turkey, Tunisia, and the Republic of Georgia where she embraced, and became deeply committed to, their struggle for independence in the early 1990s.
She was the daughter of the late Richard A. Strucker and Jean Donnelly Strucker of Yardley, and is survived by her brother, Richard E. and his wife, Maggie Strucker, of Solebury.
A private burial was held in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Yardley.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 1, 2020