|
|
Jane Anne Verduci (Doyle) passed away peacefully, she was 57.
Jane was born to Edward and Jane Doyle (Cabrey). She was the youngest of seven children.
She was raised in Levittown, before moving to Bristol with her husband of 33 years, Anthony.
She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and went to work as a receptionist at Waste Management in Tullytown. She was also employed at Macy's where she enjoyed working with make-up and loved making people look their best for their dances, proms, or weddings.
She was an active member of the Bucks County Association of the Blind and did not let her lack of vision affect her lifestyle.
Jane loved to travel. She enjoyed going on trips down the shore and spending time in Wildwood with family. Jane always knew how to make you laugh and was the life of the party. She loved listening and dancing to all kinds of music, from rock to pop. She loved spending time with her dog, Pupperman. Most of all, she loved being a mother to her children Anthony III and Gina. Her kids were her life and her best friends for whom she would do anything for. In the last few months, she was continuously shopping and preparing for her future granddaughter Amelia, for whom she would have given the world to meet.
She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Jane Doyle, her siblings Joseph, Edward, and Lois Houmas.
She is survived by husband Anthony Verduci Jr. She will be greatly missed by her loving children, Anthony III and Gina and her husband Michael Andrews. She will also be greatly missed by her siblings, Michael Doyle, Robert Doyle, and Mary Jane Bradley, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, March 12 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe Street, Bristol PA 19007. Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Bucks County Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 400 Freedom Drive, Newtown, PA 18940.
Galzerano Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 10, 2020