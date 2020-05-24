|
|
Jane D. Olynyk passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was 88.
She was born in Morrisville and had been a resident of the Masonic Home in Burlington, N.J. for the last nine years.
Jane was always willing to help a neighbor; she was a very loving person who touched people's hearts wherever she met them.
Jane is survived by her loving daughter, Kimberly Poliner, her granddaughter, Julianne Poliner, and her brother, Albert Kyselka.
Services and interment will be private.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020