Jane E. (Gallagher) Higgins died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the age of 104.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa. and raised in New York City, Jane spent many years in Bucks County before moving to Ocean City, N.J. in 1974.
Jane spent her career as a Telephone Operator, initially at N.Y. Telephone and later at Pennwalt Chemical Co.
Wife of the late Francis (Higs), and mother of the late James, she is survived by two sons, Joseph of Ocean City, N.J. and Michael and his wife, Terry, of Yardley, Pa.; two grandsons, Michael and his wife, Amanda, of Hyattsville, Md. and Matthew and his wife, Rachel, of Washington, D.C.; two adorable great grandchildren, Michael III and Mabel; and her brother, James Hesson and his wife, Mary.
Jane was a very active member of her local Senior Citizens group and loved traveling and line dancing. Jane was blessed with a loving family and many friends.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, Pa., where friends may call from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations to United Methodist Homes of N.J. (UMH-NJ) Foundation, 2201 Bay Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226, would be appreciated.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 5, 2019