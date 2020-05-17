|
|
Jane E. Schmidt of Langhorne passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home, after a gradual decline in health. She was 88.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wynfield S. Epler and Ruth Fagan Epler Errickson.
Jane was a resident of Langhorne since 1953 and was an active member of the community and the Langhorne United Methodist Church.
Jane loved traveling and playing Bridge with friends and family.
Beloved wife of George A. Schmidt, Jane was a loving mother of Leslie Adams (Steve Ellsbury), Claudia (Ed DiMond), David (Debbie), and Joanne.
Jane is the beloved grandmother to Andrea (Joe Greway), Lisa (Michael Hughes), Page Gillen, and Adam Gillen (Katherine). She was a proud great grandmother of Adaline, Lorelei, and Edmund Greway and Anthony Hughes. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Brennan of Mays Landing N.J.
Services will be held privately.
Delaware Valley Cremation Center
Delvalcremation.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020