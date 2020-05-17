Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delaware Valley Cremation Center
7350 State Rd.
Philadelphia, PA 19136
215- 543-9339
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane E. Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane E. Schmidt Obituary
Jane E. Schmidt of Langhorne passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home, after a gradual decline in health. She was 88.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wynfield S. Epler and Ruth Fagan Epler Errickson.

Jane was a resident of Langhorne since 1953 and was an active member of the community and the Langhorne United Methodist Church.

Jane loved traveling and playing Bridge with friends and family.

Beloved wife of George A. Schmidt, Jane was a loving mother of Leslie Adams (Steve Ellsbury), Claudia (Ed DiMond), David (Debbie), and Joanne.

Jane is the beloved grandmother to Andrea (Joe Greway), Lisa (Michael Hughes), Page Gillen, and Adam Gillen (Katherine). She was a proud great grandmother of Adaline, Lorelei, and Edmund Greway and Anthony Hughes. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Brennan of Mays Landing N.J.

Services will be held privately.

Delaware Valley Cremation Center

Delvalcremation.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -