Jane Elizabeth Guenther
Jane E. Guenther of Sanford, N.C. passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at UNC in Hillsborough, N.C. She was 82 years young.

Born in Pennsylvania, she resided in Bucks County for most of her life. She was a 1955 graduate of Pennsbury High School and a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church in Levittown, Pa. She moved to Sanford with her husband to enjoy their retirement years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Iva Dampman, her husband, Robert L. Guenther, and her son, Curtis E. Guenther.

Cherishing her memory is her daughter, Joyce L. Gerenger, and her sister, Dianne I. Dampman. She will also be remembered fondly by her many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, sister and brothers-in-law, and also her many friends from Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Her service was held Saturday, Sept. 5th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sanford, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in her name to Trinity Lutheran Church 525 Carthage St., Sanford, NC 27330.

Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home,

Sanford, N.C.

www.rogerspickard.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home
509 Carthage Street
Sanford, NC 27330
(919) 775-3535
