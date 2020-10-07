Jane M. Galloway passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne at the age of 93.Born in Philadelphia, Mrs. Galloway was a 1944 graduate of Little Flower High School. She has been a long time resident of Lower Bucks County and was a member of the former Saint Joseph the Worker Parish in Fallsington and was currently a member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish in Fairless Hills.She was a founding member of the Bucks County Pro-Life Coalition.Beloved wife of the late James F. Galloway Sr., and loving mother of the late Jane M. Solar and Donna Marie Semanski, Mrs. Galloway is survived by her devoted children, Jerry (Edna), Colleen Beier (William), James F. Galloway Jr. (Sookie), George J. Galloway (Cathy), John T. Galloway (Angela), Brian M. Galloway (Terry), Nancy Ann Hennessy (Michael) and Patricia G. Williams (Ron).She is also survived by many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces, Monica Murphy and Susan Bogush; along with many other nieces, nephews and cousins.Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 8:30 until 9:30 am at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, where her funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 am. The Rite of Committal will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Galloway's name may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 225 City Line Avenue, Suite 104, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.