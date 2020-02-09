|
|
Jane Meta Martin of Bensalem passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Juniper Village. She was 87.
Born in Cold Spring, N.Y., Mrs. Martin had been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County.
She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Martin, and the loving and devoted mother of the late Cynthia E. Martin and the late Glen Martin.
Jane is survived by her sister, Ellen Rinzivillo, her nieces, Yvonne Nowak (Mike), Susan Martin, and Mary Jane Williams (George), and two nephews, Ron (Katrina) Rinzivillo and Peter Rinzivillo. She also leaves behind many special friends.
Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by a nephew, Drew Rinzivillo.
Jane, and her late daughter Cynthia, will be laid to rest in the family plot at Cold Spring Cemetery in New York at a later date.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 9, 2020