James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Jane Meta Martin

Jane Meta Martin Obituary
Jane Meta Martin of Bensalem passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Juniper Village. She was 87.

Born in Cold Spring, N.Y., Mrs. Martin had been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County.

She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Martin, and the loving and devoted mother of the late Cynthia E. Martin and the late Glen Martin.

Jane is survived by her sister, Ellen Rinzivillo, her nieces, Yvonne Nowak (Mike), Susan Martin, and Mary Jane Williams (George), and two nephews, Ron (Katrina) Rinzivillo and Peter Rinzivillo. She also leaves behind many special friends.

Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by a nephew, Drew Rinzivillo.

Jane, and her late daughter Cynthia, will be laid to rest in the family plot at Cold Spring Cemetery in New York at a later date.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 9, 2020
