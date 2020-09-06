Jane Morrison of Croydon, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. She was 81.Jane was born March 18, 1939 in Croydon to the late William and Ella Bennett. She loved her family and was a lifelong member of Wilkinson Memorial United Methodist Church; she also enjoyed bingo.She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Morrison Jr.; her son, James Morrison; her parents, William and Ella Bennett; and her nine siblings.Jane leaves behind to cherish her memory: her children, Calvin Morrison III (Elizabeth), Karen Hewins (Jim), and Joy Morrison; her daughter- in-law, Wendy Morrison; her seven grandchildren; her two great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, 133 Otter Street, Bristol, Pa. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. at Rosedale Memorial Park.During the current phase of reopening during the Pennsylvania State of Emergency, the funeral home has a maximum capacity of 25 people at any time. Please be understanding of that restriction when coming to pay your respects to the Morrison family. We respectfully ask that you limit the time spent in the funeral home to allow others to pay their respects.In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to donate to either Wilkinson U.M.C. or Chandler Hall.Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service,Bristol