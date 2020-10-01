Jane S. Schramm passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 82.
Jane was the beloved wife to Richard M. Schramm for 61 years.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the loving daughter to the late Harry and Jane Arnold Short.
Jane worked at Bell Atlantic, before raising her four children. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Feasterville Fire Co. After the children were grown, she worked at Neshaminy school district for over 30 years. Her special laugh was contagious. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and her home at the Wildwood sea shore. Mostly, she treasured her family and friends and never missed sending a card or note to let you know you were special. She will be missed dearly by us all.
In addition to her husband, Jane is survived by her loving children; Richard M. Schramm Jr. (Bonnie), Cathy Evans (Glenn), Peggy Oddo (Frank) and Michael Schramm, 8 grandchildren: Heather Gunkel (Mark), Danielle Mueller (Dana), Dan Schramm (Lindsay), Ashley Moyer, Becky Hutchinson (Sean), Adam Gabriel (Kelly), John Evans and Julie Evans. Ten great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren as well as her sisters Carol Raskay (Steve) and Eileen Frommeyer (late John).
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Road, Feasterville, PA 19053. Her interment will take place privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jane's name may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19140, or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
