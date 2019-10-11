Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
John Billington VFW Post 6495
1605 Haines Rd
Levittown, PA
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
John Billington VFW Post 6495
1605 Haines Rd
Levittown, PA
View Map
Janet Betty Bergner Obituary
Janet Betty Bergner passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was 81.

Born in Trenton, N.J., Janet had resided in Levittown for 45 years. She loved the beach and spending time with her family. Janet retired as a Bookkeeper/Accountant after over 40 years of service.

Her most cherished time was spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Sydney and Clara Schwartz, as well as her sister, Carole (Schwartz) Sherman. She was also preceded in death by her beloved, George J. Bergner, her husband of 39 years.

She is survived by her three children, Michele Moore (James) of Bensalem, Barry M. Pearl (Laura) of Levittown, and David A. Pearl (Judy) of Levittown, her grandchildren, Amy Austin (Lister), Stacey Brown, and Michael, Joshua, and Zachary Pearl, her great grandchildren, Xavier and Kayden, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at John Billington Post 6495, 1605 Haines Rd., Levittown, PA 19055, where relatives and friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions In Janet's name be made to Susan G. Komen, Philadelphia chapter online at komenphiladelphia.org.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 11, 2019
