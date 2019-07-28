|
|
Janet E. (Ebling) Fischer of Warminster, Pa., formerly of Langhorne and Richboro, Pa., died peacefully July 14, 2019. She was 94.
Janet was married to the late Richard "Dick" Merwin Fischer for 56 years. Richard was founder of Franklin Instrument Company, Inc. in Warminster.
Born Sep. 5, 1924, in Newark, N.J., daughter of Jacob Nelson Ebling and Ellen Garfield Ebling, Janet is survived by her sister, Ruth Geniesse, and was preceded in death by her sister, Jaqueline Calkins. She is survived by three dearly loved children, Laurel Fischer Mueller (George), Alan Lee Fischer (Patricia), and Richard Jay Fischer (Suzanna), and was preceded in death by son, Laurence Ebling Fischer. She is survived by seven grandchildren, Alissa Fischer, Holly Hecht, Morgan Ward, Eric Fischer, Shawn Fischer, Dan Fischer, and Christopher Fischer, and was preceded in death by grandson, Jeremy Fischer. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Janet grew up in Maplewood, N.J. She earned a B.A. from Ohio Wesleyan, and completed graduate studies in psychology and special education. She was a charter member of the Anchor Presbyterian Church in Wrightstown.
Janet was adored by her extended family for her unconditional love, patience, and understanding. She loved holidays, family gatherings, travel, sailing, and sharing with her grandchildren. Throughout her life, she volunteered for many organizations, including Boy Scouts, Soap Box Derby, and the Northampton Library.
Janet's memorial service will be at 9:30 a.m. Sep. 5, at Ann's Choice Chapel in Warminster. She will be interred by closest family in Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg, Pa., at a time yet to be determined.
Delaware Valley Cremation Center, Philadelphia
www.delvalcremation.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 28, 2019