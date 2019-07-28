Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delaware Valley Cremation Center
7350 State Rd.
Philadelphia, PA 19136
215- 543-9339
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Fischer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet E. Fischer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet E. Fischer Obituary
Janet E. (Ebling) Fischer of Warminster, Pa., formerly of Langhorne and Richboro, Pa., died peacefully July 14, 2019. She was 94.

Janet was married to the late Richard "Dick" Merwin Fischer for 56 years. Richard was founder of Franklin Instrument Company, Inc. in Warminster.

Born Sep. 5, 1924, in Newark, N.J., daughter of Jacob Nelson Ebling and Ellen Garfield Ebling, Janet is survived by her sister, Ruth Geniesse, and was preceded in death by her sister, Jaqueline Calkins. She is survived by three dearly loved children, Laurel Fischer Mueller (George), Alan Lee Fischer (Patricia), and Richard Jay Fischer (Suzanna), and was preceded in death by son, Laurence Ebling Fischer. She is survived by seven grandchildren, Alissa Fischer, Holly Hecht, Morgan Ward, Eric Fischer, Shawn Fischer, Dan Fischer, and Christopher Fischer, and was preceded in death by grandson, Jeremy Fischer. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Janet grew up in Maplewood, N.J. She earned a B.A. from Ohio Wesleyan, and completed graduate studies in psychology and special education. She was a charter member of the Anchor Presbyterian Church in Wrightstown.

Janet was adored by her extended family for her unconditional love, patience, and understanding. She loved holidays, family gatherings, travel, sailing, and sharing with her grandchildren. Throughout her life, she volunteered for many organizations, including Boy Scouts, Soap Box Derby, and the Northampton Library.

Janet's memorial service will be at 9:30 a.m. Sep. 5, at Ann's Choice Chapel in Warminster. She will be interred by closest family in Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg, Pa., at a time yet to be determined.

Delaware Valley Cremation Center, Philadelphia

www.delvalcremation.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now